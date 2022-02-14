WATCH LIVE TODAY: California health officials to give coronavirus update as omicron cases subside

Coronavirus California

California to soon begin 'endemic' approach to pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO -- California Health & Human Services Agency Sec. Dr. Mark Ghaly is set to give an update Monday afternoon on coronavirus in the state.

You can listen in live starting at 1 p.m. in the video player above or wherever you stream.

California's indoor mask mandate is set to expire at 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday.

Under the assumption it's here to stay, California health officials are expected to outline a new approach this week to dealing with the coronavirus.

A disease reaches the endemic stage when the virus still exists in a community but becomes manageable as immunity builds.

