WATCH LIVE TODAY: California health officials to give coronavirus update as omicron cases subside

SAN FRANCISCO -- California Health & Human Services Agency Sec. Dr. Mark Ghaly is set to give an update Monday afternoon on coronavirus in the state.California's indoor mask mandate is set to expire at 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday.Under the assumption it's here to stay, California health officials are expected to outline a new approach this week to dealing with the coronavirus.A disease reaches the endemic stage when the virus still exists in a community but becomes manageable as immunity builds.