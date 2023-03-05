CA to end mask requirement, vaccine mandate for health care workers

California to end mask requirement for high-risk indoor settings, vaccine mandate for health care workers in April.

SAN FRANCISCO -- California's COVID masking rules are changing according to new information from the state's department of public health.

Starting April 3, masks will no longer be required in indoor high-risk and health care settings.

Those areas include health care, long-term care, and correctional facilities as well as homeless, emergency and warming and cooling centers.

Wearing a mask in those high-risk indoor settings will still be recommended.

Also changing on April 3, the state will no longer require health care workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The state is also shortening isolation time.

If you test positive for COVID, you only have to isolate for five days, not ten, as long as you don't have a fever and your symptoms are improving.