The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation is searching for a woman who walked away from a re-entry program.

Authorities searching for woman who walked away from re-entry program in SoCal

Aleisha Schmitz disappeared Sunday evening, according to the CDCR.

Officials discovered she was gone after receiving an alert from her monitoring device. She was last seen getting into a gray or silver Mercedes outside the Custody to Community Transitional Reentry Program building in Santa Fe Springs.

The 25-year-old was wearing a blue jacket and gray sweats. She is described as standing 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing approximately 197 pounds, and has brown hair and eyes.

Last July, Schmitz was sentenced to three years for second-degree robbery and a hit-and-run crash.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to contact law enforcement or call 911.