Authorities searching for woman who walked away from re-entry program in SoCal

Monday, June 12, 2023 6:04PM
Authorities searching for woman who walked away re-entry program
The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation is searching for a woman who walked away from a re-entry program.

Aleisha Schmitz disappeared Sunday evening, according to the CDCR.

Officials discovered she was gone after receiving an alert from her monitoring device. She was last seen getting into a gray or silver Mercedes outside the Custody to Community Transitional Reentry Program building in Santa Fe Springs.

The 25-year-old was wearing a blue jacket and gray sweats. She is described as standing 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing approximately 197 pounds, and has brown hair and eyes.

Last July, Schmitz was sentenced to three years for second-degree robbery and a hit-and-run crash.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to contact law enforcement or call 911.

