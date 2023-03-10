Map shows considerable improvement in California drought levels after storms

California has seen a major improvement in drought conditions following recent storms that brought staggering amounts of rain and snow.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- California has seen a major improvement in drought conditions following recent storms that brought staggering amounts of rain and snow.

Recent data from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows more of California is now completely free of any drought conditions.

Some counties along the Central Coast, such as Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Monterey, were completely removed from drought conditions.

Most parts of the state are now considered to be in a moderate drought level or better.

In Southern California, most of the severe or moderate drought conditions are in San Bernardino County, and there are parts of Riverside County that are considered to be in a moderate drought.

A dramatic shift is seen in the most recent map from the U.S. Drought Monitor, which shows no parts of the state in an extreme drought level. Meanwhile, a map from early December 2022 shows a large swath of California in extreme drought or in an exceptional drought.

The Drought Monitor focuses on wide-scale conditions.