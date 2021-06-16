Weather

CA power grid declares Flex Alert for Thursday, asks for electricity conservation

By ABC7.com staff
The manager of California's power grid has issued a Flex Alert for Thursday, asking residents and businesses to cut back on power usage to prevent strain on the system.

The state is in the midst of a heat wave expected to last through Friday, a situation that typically puts a strain on the grid as air conditioners work overtime, particularly during peak afternoon hours.

The California Independent System Operator is calling on Californians to save power during what is expected to be triple-digit temperatures in many parts of the state.

The Flex Alert will be in effect Thursday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Tips for responding to a Flex Alert:

* Adjust thermostat to 78 degrees or higher, or leave it off if you are not at home.



* Use a fan instead of air conditioning if possible.

* Close drapes and turn off unnecessary lighting.

* Avoid use of appliances until later in the evening.

More tips available here.

