California leaders to announce new push for gun safety legislation in wake of mass shootings

Gov. Gavin Newsom and other state leaders are expected to announce a new push for gun safety legislation in the wake of six mass shootings in California so far this year.

The state already has some of the nation's strictest gun laws in the country, and yet several communities across the state are left mourning the lives lost in recent shootings. Two of those happened in Southern California - in Monterey Park and Beverly Crest.

Another one happened in San Diego.

On Wednesday, Newsom will be joined by Attorney General Rob Bonta, other legislative leaders and gun safety advocates to announce new efforts to advance such legislation.

This comes as the Monterey Park community continues to deal with the aftermath with last week's shooting.

On Tuesday, the city honored and thanked the firefighter-paramedics who saved lives during that tragedy. But the city also apologized for not recognizing the trauma they went through because of it.

Fire Chief Matthew Hallock said 18 firefighter-paramedics experienced significant trauma and many have not been able to return to work.

"The emotional impact is going to be for quite some time. I hope and I pray that I don't lose anybody from this," he said.