Join ABC7 for 'Guns in California: Searching for Solutions'

In the wake of the tragic mass shootings in Monterey Park and Half Moon Bay, ABC7 is taking a closer look at the efforts to address gun violence.

While California has some of the strictest gun laws in the country, that hasn't stopped a wave of mass shootings in the first month of the year.

Join us Friday at 4:30 p.m. for "Guns in California: Searching for Solutions." We'll be joined by a panel of experts to look into what's being done now and opportunities for change.