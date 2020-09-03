Weather

Dangerous heat wave expected to hit CA over Labor Day weekend

A dangerous heat wave is expected to hit Southern California and across the West Coast over the holiday weekend.

Fourty-three million people across much of California, southern Nevada and western Arizona are already under an excessive heat watch, and that number is expected to rise.

FORECAST: Full 7-day forecast for Southern California

Forecasters warn that this heat wave has the potential to break all-time high temperature records for the region. National Weather Service Los Angeles suggested that "all daytime outdoor activities should be limited or canceled."

WATCH | What causes a heat wave?


EMBED More News Videos

AccuWeather explains how heat waves form.



Excessive heat watches are expected to start on Friday for valleys and mountains and Saturday for coastal areas.

Sunday is expected to be the hottest day, with temperatures as high as 115 degrees are expected away from beaches, according to the National Weather Service.

Can hand sanitizer explode in a hot car? Expert weighs in

EMBED More News Videos

An online post that went viral has raised a lot of questions about hand sanitizer and whether it can explode when left in a hot car.


Close to 100 record high minimum temperatures are expected to be broken during the same time frame.

Overnight lows are expected to be warm in the 70s and 80s, which will allow for little relief for the region. Warm overnight temperatures impact people the most during heat waves as the warm weather does not allow buildings and people to cool down overnight.

This weekend is expected to be worse than the region's recent August heat wave, which prompted rolling blackouts in the area.

The National Weather Service warned that "extreme stress on our power infrastructure may lead to power outages." There is also a high risk of heat-related illnesses.

Can heat, sunlight slow spread of COVID-19? Expert weighs in
EMBED More News Videos

Recent laboratory studies by the U.S. Army high-level biosecurity lab suggest that heat and sunlight can potentially slow the spread of COVID-19. Stanford medicine professor, Dean Winslow weighed in about this possibility.



Record-breaking heat in Antarctica
EMBED More News Videos

New concerns about global warming after record-breaking heat in Antarctica. Scientist say it is among the fastest warming regions on Earth.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercaliforniasouthern californiaheatu.s. & worldforecastheat wavesevere weather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 in custody after shooting at OC apartment complex
CA family struggles with distance learning from school parking lot
Baby Adalyn, dad showered with love after mom killed by alleged DUI driver
SoCal beach cities ramping up enforcement for Labor Day weekend
What students can expect when they return to campus
ABC7 to re-air 2018 Rams vs Chiefs game with special commentary
LA declares fiscal emergency, plans to furlough 15K city workers
Show More
SoCal weather: Warm temps Thursday ahead of heat wave
LIVE: OC officials give update on COVID-19, upcoming school openings
Veteran quits job over US flag face covering
Family of 3 found in garage, sleeping in idling car
Flu-related death reported in Riverside County
More TOP STORIES News