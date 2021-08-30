Lakewood speech language pathologist creates unique method to help clients amid pandemic

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Mom and Lakewood resident Trisha Thapar is a pediatric speech language pathologist who specializes in treating stuttering.Before the pandemic, she would go to her client's homes to meet in person, but because of COVID-19 she's come up with a new way to still see her clients safely by meeting them outdoors."Literally all my clients have parks that are walking distance from them which is awesome. I'm also seeing some of my clients in their backyard if they have a backyard," Thapar said.Thapar came up with the idea because talking through a computer screen wasn't working well, especially for those who are toddlers."Oh gosh, it's been so fun. I was really nervous starting it just because I have never done outdoor sessions and pretty much from the first session on it just felt really natural to me," she added.Thapar says she tries to keep her lessons play based."For my little toddlers who are really wiggly, it gets them moving so I'll do things like, we put toys in wagons and drag them around, or we'll play basketball, or kick a ball, or sometimes we'll take them to the playground and work on social skills," Thapar explained.Thapar says being at the park stimulates natural conversation with her clients because of the sounds around them. She says being outside has made her clients comfortable in a natural setting with COVID-19 precautions in mind.Thapar thinks she'll continue to meet clients outside after the pandemic.