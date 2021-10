CA laws may soon stop using term 'alien' referring to non-US citizens

EMBED >More News Videos Every year, hundreds of thousands of migrants from different parts of the world arrive at the U.S.-Mexico border. So, what is happening right now?

The term "alien" may soon be replaced in the language of California laws, thanks to Assembly Bill 1096 The bill, introduced by San Fernando Valley Assemblywoman Luz Rivas, passed the State Assembly Thursday in a unanimous bipartisan vote.Luz calls the term -- used to describe non U-S citizens -- derogatory and dehumanizing.It has been used in California law since 1937.The bill calls for it to be replaced with more appropriate language such as "foreign national."