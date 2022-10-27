Powerball lottery ticket worth more than $1.5 million sold at CVS store in Rancho Cucamonga

The winning numbers in Wednesday's drawing were: 19-36-37-46-56-24

The Powerball jackpot is now at $800 million for the next drawing after no ticket matched all six numbers in Wednesday's drawing.

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (KABC) -- Although no Powerball ticket matched all six winning numbers in Wednesday's drawing, one ticket sold at a CVS store in Rancho Cucamonga matched five of the numbers, according to the California Lottery.

The California Lottery said the ticket was sold at a CVS store at 11428 Kenyon Way. The ticket is worth $1,556,855.

The winning numbers in Wednesday's drawing were: 19-36-37-46-56-24

Another ticket sold at a gas station in Los Gatos in Northern California also matched five of the six numbers.

WATCH NOW | ABC7 Los Angeles 24x7 Streaming channel

The Powerball jackpot has soared to an estimated $800 million, the second largest prize in the game's history. Saturday's jackpot has a cash value of $383.7 million.

No one has matched all six numbers and won the Powerball jackpot since Aug. 3. That amounts to 36 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner.

The Associated Press contributed to this post.