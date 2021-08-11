Santa Barbara surf school owner arrested on suspicion of killing his 2 children in Mexico

The owner of a Santa Barbara surf school was arrested for allegedly stabbing and killing his two children - ages 1 and 3 - in Mexico.Baja California officials on Tuesday said Matthew Taylor, 40, was arrested when he tried crossing back into the U.S.Baja California prosecutor Hiram Sánchez Zamora said authorities responded to a 911 call and found the two children Monday morning near the El Descanso ranch after they were first discovered by a ranch employee. The prosecutor said the girl had been stabbed 12 times and the boy was stabbed 17 times.Blood stains and a wooden stake, possibly the murder weapon, were found at the scene.Officials say Taylor went to Rosarito with the 3-year-old girl and 1-year-old boy to check into a City Express hotel, located on the Tijuana-Ensenada freeway near the Reforma neighborhood. On Monday, officials say Taylor left the hotel with his children around 3 a.m. and returned a few hours later by himself.Taylor left the hotel around 9:30 a.m. Police say they have security video of the man leaving the hotel with his children and returning without them several hours later. The infants were found about 18 miles from where they were staying.Mexican and U.S. authorities are working to return the bodies to California.