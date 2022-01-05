California extending indoor mask mandate until Feb. 15 amid omicron surge

The state had brought back the mandate last month amid a surge in new COVID-19 infections fueled by the more-contagious omicron variant. Holiday gatherings and related activities are also playing a role in a continuing sharp increase in cases.
At the time it was supposed to expire, or at least be re-evaluated, as of Jan. 15, 2022.
Now, state Health and Human Services Secretary Mark Ghaly says the mandate will be extended at least through Feb. 15, as the state continues to see a rise in coronavirus infections.
"At that time, we will again reevaluate the condition across California, our communities and our health-care delivery settings to make sure that we are taking the latest information into account to determine if there would be another extension, or if we're prepared to lift that requirement across the state," Ghaly said Wednesday.
DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.
MORE: How severe is omicron? Expert says variant's 50 mutations could be its downfall