SoCal enjoys 1st day without masks as state drops indoor mandate

CALABASAS, Calif. (KABC) -- On Wednesday, the state of California lifted its COVID-19 indoor mask requirement for vaccinated people, but Los Angeles County won't follow suit.In Ventura County, if you're fully vaccinated against COVID, you don't have to wear a mask indoors, and Newbury Park residents say they enjoy having that option now."I'm vaccinated, and it's nice not having to wear the masks," Newbury Park resident Tim Evrist said. "Just enjoy the fresh air and still keep the distance, whatever that they require of us, but it feels real good.The state mandate allows fully vaccinated people to enter buildings and businesses without a mask. Those who are not vaccinated are still required to wear a face covering while indoors."I don't like wearing masks," Grant Richter said. "I hate it so much. When I'm in the gym, especially, because it gets all sweaty and stuff. I think it's great that we don't have to wear masks anymore."In L.A. County, vaccinated or not, masks are still required indoors. In Calabasas, everyone ABC7 spoke with didn't mind the indoor mandate."I wasn't sure what the [store sign] said when we were walking in, but it said we still have to wear a mask, and I'm fine with it," Charlene Puyda said.Some say they still prefer wearing masks while shopping or in crowded places."When I go in the market ... I'd rather have it on," Craig Meakins said. "I'll probably wear the mask for the next month or so. I don't care what they say."The Los Angeles Unified School District will still require masks to be worn indoors and outdoors. The district's new superintendent, Alberto Carvalho, made that clear during his first week on the job. The mask mandate will be in place through at least the end of the weekL.A. County reported more than 3,300 new positive cases on Wednesday and 102 more deaths due to COVID-19. The county has now passed a sobering milestone of more than 30,000 COVID-related deaths.In the end, people told ABC7 they just want everyone to be safe and avoid getting sick."We still wear our masks every day," Mickey Puyda said. "We are still kind of uneasy about going to large public places but we do. But we try to keep safe."