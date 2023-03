New drone footage obtained by Eyewitness News shows the flowering plants in all their glory, sprouting near State Route 74.

PERRIS, Calif. (KABC) -- It's springtime and the poppies are in full bloom in Perris.

New drone footage obtained by Eyewitness News shows the flowering plants in all their glory, sprouting near State Route 74.

Blooming seasons are dependent on the amount of rainfall during the winter to spring seasons and the rain from the recent storms has certainly helped. The poppy season typically starts in mid-February through May.