LAUSD hosts Spring Academy to expand learning for students throughout the district

The Spring Academy allows students to get a personalized learning experience from a teacher on their campus.

WILMINGTON, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- This spring break, 120 students at Harry Bridges Span School in Wilmington are expanding their academic learning through the LAUSD Spring Academy.

"I really like learning more because there's stuff where I wouldn't know what to do and my teachers help me," said student Camila Leiva.

The program helps meet the needs of students when it comes to things like reading and math.

"We have five days of academic acceleration, but also enrichment," said LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho.

This is the first year the district has implemented the program. It expands across 70 schools throughout the district and allows students to get a personalized learning experience from a teacher on their campus. Carvalho said it's available to students who need additional support and resources during the break.

"So while a lot of kids are on vacation, these students need to be here. In addition to great education, they're getting nutrition, social and emotional support, counseling and mental health support, which is what a lot of our kids absolutely need," Carvalho said.

Students said the Spring Academy is a great opportunity for them to learn new things and catch up on certain subjects that they fell behind in.

"I feel like it is rewarding because some of the kids just think they're having fun at home. But here, you're actually learning and you might be more ahead of them," said student Julio Flores.

"I just feel like happy for myself that I'm actually getting it and learning it and it's really nice," Leiva said.

The Spring Academy continues at select schools across the district until March 29.

