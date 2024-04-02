Hundreds flock to Mountain High after weekend storm brought plenty of fresh snow

WRIGHTWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Hundreds of people flocked to the Southern California mountains Monday to enjoy all that fresh snow the Easter weekend storm left behind.

At the Mountain High Resort near Wrightwood, snowboarders and skiers all had the same idea.

From a San Diego rock band who stopped by the resort during their California tour to a man who called off work just to go - snow was the way to go.

The weekend storm dumped an additional 18 to 24 inches of fresh powder in the area.

The crowd didn't go unnoticed by some longtime and regular skiers who you might say are on a permanent Spring Break called retirement.

"The kids are off school!" said one man. "Last week, it wasn't this crowded. It was weird, but there is a little more snow I think."

ABC7's Leticia Juarez shares more from the Mountain High Resort in the video player above.