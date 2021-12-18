Society

A little less Golden: State lost population for 2nd year in row

By ABC7.com staff
EMBED <>More Videos

California lost population for 2nd year in row

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- For the second year in a row, the population of California has declined.

A new report shows a net loss of 173,000 people from July 2020 to July 2021.

Los Angeles County and the Bay Area lost the most people.

More than 67,000 people left the Los Angeles area and about 64,000 left the Bay Area.

This is the first time that both areas lost population in the same year.

Many blame the state's high cost of living where the median price of a single-family home is nearly $800,000.

But state officials blame declining birth rates, a drop in international migration and increased coronavirus deaths.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycalifornialos angeles countynorthern californiabirthpopulationcalifornia
Copyright © 2021 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
LA County seeing highest COVID-19 cases since August
New Miss America is 1st Korean American, 1st Alaskan to win title
Mama bear and cub become new tenants at Monrovia home
Ben Affleck helps mentor young costar in 'The Tender Bar'
Social media threats leave SoCal parents fearful
ABC, other channels removed from YouTube TV as Disney deal lapses
Court allows Biden employer vaccine mandate to take effect
Show More
Pasadena students help donate Christmas trees to military families
Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia running for Congress
Petition for truck driver sentenced to 110 years at 3M signatures
Hear from Eyewitness News team on 2021's biggest stories
Capitol rioter who threw fire extinguisher at cops gets 5 years
More TOP STORIES News