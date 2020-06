California earthquake: Dr. Lucy Jones says epicenter area has history of many quakes

We just had a M5.8 south of Lone Pine in the Owens Valley. It is the same location as the M4.6 two nights ago. That is now considered a foreshock — Dr. Lucy Jones (@DrLucyJones) June 24, 2020

Earthquake expert Dr. Lucy Jones shed some light about the epicenter of the 5.8-magnitude earthquake that struck Central California on Wednesday."This is an area of California that historically has had plenty of earthquakes," Jones said about the region. "It's almost a year ago we had the Ridgecrest earthquake . This is a different fault than the Ridgecrest earthquake, and it's far enough away that it doesn't fall within the traditional definition of aftershocks. Rather, we would look at it as its own earthquake."Wednesday's temblor was reported in the Owens Valley, south of the town of Lone Pine on the eastern side of the Sierra Nevada mountain range. Residents across Central California reported feeling the quake, as did people in some parts of Northern and Southern California.