California Reparations Task Force hosting series of public meetings to discuss reparation proposals

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- After releasing a first-of-its-kind report earlier this year that examined slavery in the U.S. and the lingering effects on African Americans, the California Reparations Task Force is holding a two-day public hearing this weekend to discuss reparations.

Assembly Bill 3121 (AB 3121) was enacted in September 2020 and allows the task force to study and develop reparation proposals for African Americans.

The task force would create a proposal if the State Legislature ultimately creates a law that would provide reparations.

"We're looking at not only what caused slavery but more important, the impact slavery has had on African Americans," said State Assemblyman and member of the task force Reginald Jones-Sawyer during Friday's meeting.

He says the two days of hearings allows the public to farther weigh in on the different aspects of reparations.

"The initial report stated why we need reparations, the next phase is what is reparations? is it closing the wealth gap? education gap, justice system... there are about 13 different topics that we need to look at."

Michelle Chambers told Eyewitness News she's happy these meetings are being held.

"California is the only state that is holding reparations task force meetings, it's to get information out there about why reparations are important," she said.

"Ultimately, on June 30th 2023, on time, we're going to have a final report with all the recommendations for reparations," said Sawyer. "I've been told that on the federal level, and each state, they're waiting for us to produce our report so this could be the blueprint for what other states will do that's why this is so significant."