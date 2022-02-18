New phase of COVID: Here's what California's 'SMARTER' plan will address

California’s SMARTER Plan focuses on what has worked in the fight against COVID-19: shots, masks, awareness, readiness, testing, education & Rx treatments.



Vaccinated guests planning to visit Disneyland and Disney California Adventure will no longer be required to wear masks in most indoor areas.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- California officials laid out a plan called "SMARTER," which focuses on moving the state's COVID-19 response from a pandemic stage to an endemic phase.Officials say the plan will focus on balance, laying out steps to move forward but also prep for any issues in the future."While we lived in a relative state of fear for much of the last few years, we can now balance these concerns by being smarter," California Secretary of Health and Human Services Mark Ghaly said.The "SMARTER" plan is a complex seven-part plan that addresses vaccines, masks and testing.The plan does not have many drastic or major changes to current policy, and while numbers are dropping, it does not end the state of emergency."The state of emergency has given us many tools that we would otherwise not have," Ghaly said. "And I hope all Californians who are debating, 'Are we in an emergency? Isn't it over?' Recognize that state of emergency provide a set of opportunities and options for the state to move forward and protect our populations."Los Angeles County still has an indoor mandate in effect even though California dropped its mask mandate for most places as of Wednesday, Feb. 16.Disneyland dropped its mandate on Thursday following the state's decision. Vaccinated visitors will not have to wear masks indoors, but will still need them while traveling on enclosed transportation, which includes the shuttle buses to the parking lots.Anyone not fully vaccinated will have to wear masks at all times.The mask mandate also remains in effect for indoor events and classes at schools.Outdoors, L.A. County lifted the mandate, but Los Angeles Unified School District decided to not follow suit and still require masks for playgrounds and outside activities."Currently, the CDC advises that masking remain in place in all indoor settings until community transmission reaches a moderate level," Director of L.A. County Public Health Dr. Barbara Ferrer said. "L.A. County is fully in line with this recommendation and will lift the indoor mask mandate once L.A. County has remained in moderate transmission for seven consecutive days."Ferrer said that at the current rate of transmission decline, that could happen as early as mid-March.