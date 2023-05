California State University's revenue only covers 86% of its costs, a new report from the Orange County Register found.

California State University's revenue only covers 86% of its costs, a new report from the Orange County Register found.

That means the school has a $1.5 billion funding gap between the money the school makes, versus the cost of educating students and employing workers.

Experts estimate there could be several additional tuition hikes over the next few years so CSU can shorten the gap.