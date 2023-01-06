SoCal storm drops more rain than snow at Mountain High in Wrightwood

Mountain High Resort in Wrightwood got more rain than snow as an intense storm moved through Southern California.

WRIGHTWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Storms usually bring snow to Southern California mountains, but that wasn't the case this time.

Mountain High Resort in Wrightwood got more rain than snow on Thursday to the disappointment of some of the more determined guests who made the drive.

"It's just slushy, wet," an electrician at Mountain High said. "Any wet conditions up here are not great conditions."

The slush made for less ideal conditions for snowboarding.

Mountain High closed all of its Black Diamond trails and all of its lifts in the east and north resorts.

With temperatures in the mid 30s, it was too warm to make snow.

"We work very hard for this, and when we see days like this it hurts because there's more rain than snow," said Michael Jaussen, who dresses up as the resort's yeti.

He said guests had the chance to have their vouchers returned.

Still, some were excited to be there.

"I'm grateful to be here with my girls, my son, my wife," said Jerry F. from Thousand Oaks. "We're just hoping for a safe drive up to the hill and we're just gonna do some snow play."