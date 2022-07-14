$27 million SuperLotto ticket sold at Oxnard liquor store

The ticket matched all six numbers in Wednesday's California SuperLotto Plus drawing.
The ticket was sold at Liquor Cellar on West Channel Island Boulevard. The store gets $135,000 for selling the ticket.
While the name of the winner has not been released, the person is apparently aware he has hit the jackpot.
Store owner Camel Yobe-Yobi says he greeted all of his customers in the morning to let them know a winning ticket had been sold there. The drawing was held Wednesday night.
Sure enough one of his customers who showed up in the morning had the winner - and apparently hadn't realized it yet.
"He said, 'Oh, I buy one yesterday, let me go and check it out,'" the store owner recalled.
He gave it to the clerk, Yobe-Yobi's sister-in-law, to check his numbers. When the system showed it was a big winner, she was so astonished, she couldn't believe it. She ran it twice and then got the store owner. They were able to give their customer the good news.
"I tried to make sure he understands what's going on with him," Yobe-Yobi said. "His life (will) change. He said it's a piece of paper. I said no it's a million pieces of paper."
The winner's name has not been announced yet. Yobe-Yobi only described his customer as a humble, hard-working father.
"I believe he deserves it," the store owner said.
If the winner chooses the lump sum option instead of annual payments, the cash value of the jackpot is $15.2 million before taxes, according to the Lottery.
The winning numbers were 20-19-36-42-12 and Mega Ball 3.
The odds of matching all six winning numbers are 1 in 41.4 million, according to the California Lottery.
Another ticket which had five matching numbers but not the Mega Ball was sold at a store in Duarte and is worth $35,301.
Lottery winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.
The SuperLotto jackpot now resets to $7 million for Saturday's draw.
In the meantime, the multi-state MegaMillions game has hit a jackpot of $480 million.