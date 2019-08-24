Most destructive California wildfires in history

2018's Camp Fire is currently the most destructive wildfire in California history based on the number of structures destroyed.
As it burned in Butte County, the Camp Fire destroyed more than 18,000 structures, most of them homes. The fire is also the deadliest in state history.
The list of the 10 most destructive wildfires in California history has seen several recent updates. The North Bay fires in 2017 caused unprecedented damage, with the Tubbs Fire ranking as one of the most destructive ever. The Woolsey and Carr fires in 2018 also made the top 10.
Here are the most destructive fires in California history based on number of structures damaged, according to figures provided by CalFire on Aug. 8, 2019.
1. CAMP FIRE - (Butte County), November 2018
Structures destroyed: 18,804
Acres burned: 153,336
Deaths: 86
2. TUBBS FIRE - (Napa County, Sonoma County), October 2017
Structures destroyed: 5,636
Acres burned: 36,807
Deaths: 22
3. TUNNEL FIRE - Oakland Hills (Alameda County), October 1991
Structures destroyed: 2,900
Acres burned: 1,600
Deaths: 25
4. CEDAR FIRE (San Diego County), October 2003
Structures destroyed: 2,820
Acres burned: 273,246
Deaths: 15
5. VALLEY FIRE (Lake, Napa & Sonoma County), September 2015
Structures destroyed: 1,955
Acres burned: 76,067
Deaths: 4
6. WITCH FIRE (San Diego County), October 2007
Structures destroyed: 1,650
Acres burned: 197,990
Deaths: 2
7. WOOLSEY FIRE (Ventura County), Nov. 2018
Structures destroyed: 1,643
Acres burned: 96,949
Deaths: 3
8. CARR FIRE (Shasta County, Trinity County), July 2018
Structures destroyed: 1,614
Acres burned: 229,651
Deaths: 8
9. NUNS FIRE (Sonoma County), October 2017
Structures destroyed: 1,355
Acres burned: 54,382
Deaths: 3
10. THOMAS FIRE (Ventura County, Santa Barbara), December 2017
Structures destroyed: 1,063
Acres burned: 281,893
Deaths: 2