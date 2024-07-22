'Tears and hysteria:' Riverside brush fire destroys 3 homes, damages several others amid heat wave

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- A destructive brush fire that swept through a Riverside County neighborhood on Sunday destroyed at least three homes, damaged several others and triggered some evacuation orders.

The Hawarden Fire was first reported just after 1 p.m. off Hawarden Drive. By early Monday morning, it was estimated at 527 acres with 20% containment.

Three homes were destroyed and four other structures were damaged. Riverside hit 102 degrees on Sunday amid a heat wave largely focused on the interior of the state.

"The topography of the area allowed for rapid fire spread, so getting resources in the area fast enough proved challenging because the fire was moving faster than we could catch up initially," said Riverside Fire Department Deputy Chief Steve McKinster during a Monday morning press conference.

Just protect your home and that's it. It's all you can do. Fariba Jafary, Hawarden Hills resident

When evacuation orders were issued, residents like Fariba Jafary had to think fast.

"Tears, hysteria, then ... 'Pull yourself together. You can only do what you can do,'" Jafary thought as the fire was erupting. "Everyone's ok. You have what you need. Then ... just protect your home and that's it. It's all you can do, but the most important thing is your family, the things you have that are precious to you. We got everything we needed to get out of there. It's going to be ok, no matter what."

The orders were lifted Monday morning, but the work continues. McKinster said there are still hot spots that need to be put out.

"That's what we'll be focusing on," he said. "We're well prepared, have enough resources, 21 fire engines, two hand crews, to help us mitigate any issues that we have."

More fires in the Inland Empire

The Eagle Fire was reported around 2 p.m. Sunday to the east of Corona starting in the area near Eagle Canyon and Cajalco roads.

By late Monday morning, the fire burned 1,609 acres with 65% containment. The evacuation warnings were lifted.

A smaller blaze, the Saddle Fire, was reported in the morning on Empty Saddle Trail in Riverside County but was contained at under 3 acres.

Another fire, called the Blue Fire, was burning in the San Bernardino National Forest around 2:30 p.m. Sunday at about 5 acres.