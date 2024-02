LAPD warns Camaro owners with thefts up more than 1,000%

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Police Department is issuing a warning to owners and prospective buyers of Chevy Camaros.

According to the department, thefts of those cars have increased by 1,171%. Authorities say there have been 89 thefts so far this year in the city, compared to just seven at this point last year.

Police say the cars are being stolen to be used at street takeovers and then sold.