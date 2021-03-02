Navy serviceman killed, 5 other Navy personnel injured in convoy pileup on 5 Freeway near Camp Pendleton

CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. (KABC) -- A 26-year-old Navy serviceman was killed Tuesday and five fellow Navy personnel were injured in a freeway pileup involving a group of military trucks near Camp Pendleton in San Diego County, authorities said.

The convoy was headed south on Interstate 5 near San Onofre State Beach shortly before 7 a.m. when at least one of the five military vehicles suddenly slowed for unknown reasons, causing the others to begin colliding with each other, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The 26-year-old serviceman died at the scene of the wreck, the CHP reported. His name was withheld pending family notification.

Paramedics took five other sailors -- three men and two women, all in their early 20s -- to Camp Pendleton Naval Hospital and Mission Hospital in Orange County for treatment of injuries ranging in severity from serious to minor, according to the Highway Patrol.

The CHP and military authorities were investigating the accident.

City News Service contributed to this report.
