How to keep food safe during a power outage

When a storm knocks out power, keep the fridge and freezer doors closed as much as possible. An opened fridge keeps food cold for about four hours, according to AccuWeather.

For extended outages, 50 pounds of dry ice should keep an 18-cubic-foot freezer that is fully stocked cold for two days.

Before eating refrigerated or frozen meat, poultry, fish or eggs, thoroughly cook them to a safe minimum internal temperature to destroy any foodborne bacteria that may be present.

If the food was kept above 40 degrees Fahrenheit for two hours or more, discard it.

