Pets & Animals

Quick-thinking dog runs into street, flags down car to save owner's life: VIDEO

Video captured the moment a quick-thinking rescue dog managed to stop traffic and get help for her owner when she began having a seizure.

Haley Moore and her dog Clover were out on a walk in an Ottawa, Canada, neighborhood, when Moore's seizure began and she collapsed to the ground.

Nearby security camera footage shows the 1-and-a-half-year old Maremma mix spring into action, first checking on her owner, and then trying to get the attention of someone who could help.

Eventually, Clover frees herself from her leash and flags down a truck. The man inside was able to get Moore the help she needed.

"It was really impressive, the dog actually blocked my way. She kind of backed into the road to block my truck," the driver, Dryden Oatway, told CTV.
Moore is doing fine now and is grateful that her rescue dog has now returned the favor.

"If this ends up happening again, I feel 10 times safer and I know she will be there for me," she said. "You know how good animals are and she's a really amazing dog and I love her to death."



Video shows man's tearful reunion with dog who saved his life during stroke
EMBED More News Videos

Michelle Charlesworth has more on the owner of a heroic German shepherd who was released from a New Jersey rehab facility Tuesday.



Rescued German shepherd helps save owner's life during stroke
EMBED More News Videos

Sadie, a 6-year-old German shepherd, was only adopted a few month ago after she was surrendered by her previous owner.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsheroanimal newsdogcanada
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Stop Asian Hate' rallies held in Southern California and nationwide
New clues point to SoCal in manhunt for child killer
Magic Mountain set to reopen next week. Here's what you need to know
Video: San Diego father chases thieves stealing from daughter's car
Teens accused in death of Moreno Valley boy are sentenced to probation
Thousands of animals could die if Suez Canal remains blocked, NGO warns
What the data says about the situation at the southern border
Show More
Inmate killed after hostage situation at OK jail
In likely California recall, energizing Latino voters is key
Working from home: Solution to related stress usually isn't pain medication
ABC7 Salutes: First woman to lead a US Navy ship fleet
Sharon Osbourne off 'The Talk' after inquiry into racism discussion
More TOP STORIES News