LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The city of Los Angeles Department of Cannabis Regulation began accepting applications for cannabis delivery, distribution, manufacturing, and testing labs Tuesday.
Licenses for testing, manufacturing and distribution are available to anyone who is approved, but delivery licenses are currently limited to previously verified social equity applicants.
Any interested applicant must first complete a pre-application review process. After the review process is complete, applicants can complete a temporary approval process for a temporary authorization.
The application is available through the DCR portal.
LA Cannabis Department accepting applications for distribution, delivery, manufacturing, testing
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News