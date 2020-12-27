Firefighters provide toys, Merry Christmas to families who lost homes in Canoga Park blaze

WOODLAND HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Fire Department provided a Merry Christmas for victims of a fire who had lost their homes.Firefighters delivered toys to families whose apartments burned in a Canoga Park fire on Tuesday.Dozens of firefighters tackled the blaze. No one was hurt, but several units were destroyed.Families who were struggling to still make the holiday special say they're grateful for the help."It's just a little bit hard ever since the fire," said Angel Palacios. "I'm just grateful that there are people out here like this."