Driver sought after 1 killed in violent hit-and-run crash in Canoga Park

At least 1 killed in violent hit-and-run in Canoga Park

CANOGA PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- At least one person was killed in a violent hit-and-run crash in Canoga Park overnight, prompting a search for the driver.

The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday at De Soto Avenue and Vanowen Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Investigators believe a dark-colored Dodge Ram ran a red light while traveling at a high rate of speed, possibly around 80 mph, and hit a Lexus that was driving westbound on Vanowen.

The impact of the collision knocked over some poles in the intersection that threatened power lines in the area.

The driver of the Lexus, only identified as a man anywhere from 25 to 30 years old, died at the scene.

The suspected hit-and-run driver abandoned the Dodge at the scene and fled on foot. Authorities believe that person may be a vendor of items such as baseball and basketball hats. A suspect description was not available.



