A male in his late teens or early 20s was found with a gunshot wound to his head at an Arco gas station at around 1 a.m. Wednesday morning in Canoga Park.

Young man shot in head after dispute at gas station in Canoga Park, is in critical condition

The shooting took place at he intersection of Vanowen Street and Independence Avenue.

When officers arrived, the victim was still conscious.

The victim was transported to the hospital and is listed in critical condition.

The suspects were a group of men who may have gotten into some kind of dispute with the victim. Police say the group of 4 to 5 men fled in two vehicles, a white BMW and a white Dodge Charger.

It appears that the suspects and victim did not know each other.

Police are reviewing nearby footage for the investigation.