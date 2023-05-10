WATCH LIVE

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Young man shot in head after dispute at gas station in Canoga Park, is in critical condition

By KABC logo
Wednesday, May 10, 2023 1:21PM
Young man shot in head after dispute at gas station in Canoga Park
EMBED <>More Videos

A male in his late teens or early 20s was found with a gunshot wound to his head at an Arco gas station at around 1 a.m. Wednesday morning in Canoga Park.

CANOGA PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A male in his late teens or early 20s was found with a gunshot wound to his head at an Arco gas station at around 1 a.m. Wednesday morning in Canoga Park.

The shooting took place at he intersection of Vanowen Street and Independence Avenue.

When officers arrived, the victim was still conscious.

The victim was transported to the hospital and is listed in critical condition.

The suspects were a group of men who may have gotten into some kind of dispute with the victim. Police say the group of 4 to 5 men fled in two vehicles, a white BMW and a white Dodge Charger.

It appears that the suspects and victim did not know each other.

Police are reviewing nearby footage for the investigation.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW