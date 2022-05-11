Canoga Park triple shooting leaves 3 men hospitalized, including 1 with 6 gunshot wounds, LAPD says

3 men hospitalized after being shot in Canoga Park, LAPD says

CANOGA PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- Three men were found shot overnight in Canoga Park, authorities said.

The LAPD says it happened around 12:30 a.m. on Loma Verde, just west of De Soto and north of Victory Boulevard.

The men were taken to the hospital, but police have not shared the extent of their conditions.

Investigators said the victims are not cooperating with officers.

No arrests have been made.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
