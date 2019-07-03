Car chase: Suspect flees from CHP in L.A. County

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspect led California Highway Patrol officers on a chase from Long Beach to the Grapevine Tuesday night.The chase was on the northbound 405 Freeway in the San Fernando Valley at speeds of about 60 to 70 mph.Several CHP units were close behind as the suspect went through the Sepulveda Pass, the Van Nuys, North Hills and Granada Hills areas.The suspect then merged onto the northbound 5 Freeway in the Sylmar area and made her way into the Santa Susana Mountains area in the Santa Clarita Valley.The suspect was traveling on generally open freeways until she reached heavy traffic and a construction zone in Santa Clarita.The suspect squeezed through an opened lane and eventually got out of the area and into Castaic Canyons and Castaic.AIR7 HD was forced to stop following the chase at Lake Hughes Road due to visibility issues. Meantime, the suspect continued through the Grapevine.CHP officials later confirmed that the pursuit ended on the northbound 5 Freeway off of Island, and the driver was arrested.The chase started with Cal State Long Beach police when the suspect ran a red light. Authorities pulled the vehicle over, but the driver fled the traffic stop in the Ford sedan.