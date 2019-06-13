1 arrested after car crashes into home in Garden Grove after pursuit

GARDEN GROVE, Calif. (KABC) -- A pursuit ended after a driver crashed into a house in Garden Grove early Thursday morning.

Santa Ana police said they initially tried to pull the driver over for speeding around 2:15 a.m.

Police lost sight of the car and set up a perimeter and then noticed the driver crashed into a home on Hazard Avenue, police said.

Officers arrested one person and the other person in the car was taken to a hospital with injuries not life threatening.

No one was inside the home at the time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
garden groveorange countypolice chasearrest
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Show More
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
VIDEO: Michigan couple rescue opossum struggling in lake
Video shows violent melee at Disneyland's Toontown
Disney's Freeform claps back against 'Little Mermaid' casting critics
More TOP STORIES News