1 arrested after car crashes into home in Garden Grove after pursuit

GARDEN GROVE, Calif. (KABC) -- A pursuit ended after a driver crashed into a house in Garden Grove early Thursday morning.
Santa Ana police said they initially tried to pull the driver over for speeding around 2:15 a.m.
Police lost sight of the car and set up a perimeter and then noticed the driver crashed into a home on Hazard Avenue, police said.
Officers arrested one person and the other person in the car was taken to a hospital with injuries not life threatening.
No one was inside the home at the time.
