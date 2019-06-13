1 arrested after car crashes into home in Garden Grove after pursuit

GARDEN GROVE, Calif. (KABC) -- A pursuit ended after a driver crashed into a house in Garden Grove early Thursday morning.Santa Ana police said they initially tried to pull the driver over for speeding around 2:15 a.m.Police lost sight of the car and set up a perimeter and then noticed the driver crashed into a home on Hazard Avenue, police said.Officers arrested one person and the other person in the car was taken to a hospital with injuries not life threatening.No one was inside the home at the time.