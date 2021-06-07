Gunman opens fire in car-to-car shooting on 5 Freeway in Anaheim

A car was hit by gunfire multiple times on a freeway in Anaheim, the third similar incident in the Southland in two days, according to authorities.

The latest shooting occurred around 8:45 p.m. Sunday on the northbound 5 Freeway near Euclid Street, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The driver, who was not injured, told authorities he was driving home from when shots were fired at his car from another vehicle, described as a black Ford Fusion.

No arrests have been made.

Two other recent shootings occurred in Irwindale.

Motorcyclist wounded, car struck after two shootings hours apart on 605 Freeway in Irwindale
EMBED More News Videos

Authorities are investigating two shootings within hours of each other that left a motorcyclist wounded and is believed to have caused a car crash on the 605 Freeway in Irwindale.



About 11:25 p.m. Saturday, a motorcyclist was shot and wounded on the southbound 605 Freeway near Arrow Highway, the CHP reported.

Paramedics transported the victim, a man in his 30s from Azusa, to Los Angeles County/USC Medical Center with a single gunshot wound.

The CHP's Baldwin Park office urged anyone with any information regarding the shooting to call them at 626-338-1164.

Meanwhile, authorities were trying to determine whether the shooting was related to another one that also occurred on the 605 Freeway in Irwindale.

That incident was reported just hours earlier, at 5:13 p.m. Saturday on the southbound 605 Freeway at Lower Azusa Road, according to the CHP.

Shots were fired and at least one vehicle crashed, possibly due to the shooting, the CHP reported. No one was hurt.



City News Service contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
anaheimorange countyshootingcalifornia highway patrolfreeway
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
News conference expected today after arrests in Aiden Leos case
Suspect in custody after shots fired near Azusa Pacific University
Suspect sought in North Hollywood homicide, kidnapping
Man grabs necklace off woman's neck during OC robbery
Supreme Court rules against immigrants with temporary status
Pomona vigil held in honor of slain teen who was allegedly tortured
Clarence Williams III, 'The Mod Squad's' Linc, dies at 81
Show More
Customer assaulted at Toluca Lake dry cleaner
Two shootings reported hours apart on 605 FWY in Irwindale
Paul vs Mayweather fight in Miami exhibition match
3 dead after shooting at graduation party in Miami-Dade area
GoFundMe page set up for captain wounded in Agua Dulce fire station shooting
More TOP STORIES News