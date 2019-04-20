Car connected to missing teen Alora Benitez, Carson murder investigation found in San Diego border town

By ABC7.com staff
CARSON, Calif. (KABC) -- A car connected to a missing 15-year-old girl and a Carson murder investigation was found unoccupied in San Diego Friday, authorities said.

The search continues for Alora Benitez, 15, who was last seen Wednesday morning in Torrance. She was last seen with her mother and a man who are wanted suspects in a Carson murder investigation.

On Friday, authorities located the suspect's car in the San Ysidro border town unoccupied.

MORE: Search for teen continues after Carson murder suspect flees with daughter

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department says the girl's mother and another man are suspects in the murder of Jeffery Appel, 32.

The woman and man were identified as Roman Cerratos and Maricela Mercado. They were last seen driving a white 2013 BMW four-door sedan with Nevada license plate MARIMAR. That vehicle was recovered unoccupied, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

This is a photo of suspects Roman Cerratos and Maricela Mercado.

This is a photo of suspects Roman Cerratos and Maricela Mercado.



The two adults are considered armed and dangerous.

Benitez is described as a Hispanic girl, five feet two inches tall, weighing about 100 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who spots them or the vehicle is asked to not approach them, but to call 911.

Anyone with information can also contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau, Detective Lawler or Detective Blagg at (323) 890-5500. Anonymous information can be provided to

Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the "P3 Tips" Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website lacrimestoppers.org
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
Show More
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
VIDEO: Michigan couple rescue opossum struggling in lake
More TOP STORIES News