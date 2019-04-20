Car connected to missing teen Alora Benitez, Carson murder investigation found in San Diego border town

This is a photo of suspects Roman Cerratos and Maricela Mercado.

CARSON, Calif. (KABC) -- A car connected to a missing 15-year-old girl and a Carson murder investigation was found unoccupied in San Diego Friday, authorities said.The search continues for Alora Benitez, 15, who was last seen Wednesday morning in Torrance. She was last seen with her mother and a man who are wanted suspects in a Carson murder investigation.On Friday, authorities located the suspect's car in the San Ysidro border town unoccupied.The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department says the girl's mother and another man are suspects in the murder of Jeffery Appel, 32.The woman and man were identified as Roman Cerratos and Maricela Mercado. They were last seen driving a white 2013 BMW four-door sedan with Nevada license plate MARIMAR. That vehicle was recovered unoccupied, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.The two adults are considered armed and dangerous.Benitez is described as a Hispanic girl, five feet two inches tall, weighing about 100 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.Anyone who spots them or the vehicle is asked to not approach them, but to call 911.Anyone with information can also contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau, Detective Lawler or Detective Blagg at (323) 890-5500. Anonymous information can be provided toCrime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the "P3 Tips" Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website lacrimestoppers.org