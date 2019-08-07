WILD VIDEO: 'Car meet' takes over Houston intersection with crazy stunts and fireworks

HOUSTON -- Crazy stunts, fireworks and a lot of illegal activity were seen in wild video showing dozens of people taking over an intersection in the Galleria area of Houston, Texas."I am admitting that it's dangerous," said "El Jefe."That's one of the young men who told ABC7's sisters station ABC13 that he has done this before and was there this past Sunday when the intersection of Westheimer and Sage Road was blocked off at 1:30 a.m."(We were there) give or take 15 to 20 minutes," he said.Also known as "The Boss" on the streets, he agreed to talk about the so-called "car meet" as long as he could remain anonymous."We could be out committing robberies or shooting, but no, we are just a group of people trying to have fun," he said. "(We) show off and show people around the world how we do things in Houston."It's all for the thrill of it, he said. Some even edit videos together to show them off on Instagram."It gets really hectic," he said.However, their crazy, illegal and dangerous Sunday morning stunt now has the attention of the Houston Police Ddepartment and the Angleton Police Department.On Facebook, Angleton posted that they heard about a possible event planned in the area, and have already "identified the groups involved," asking anyone with information on the illegal activity to call police.HPD is also asking the public to call in tips anonymously in regards to this Sunday's dangerous activity.However, "El Jefe" said they're not worried about police coming after them."It was a fun takeover, you know, to be able to take one of the biggest and busiest intersections of Houston," he said.