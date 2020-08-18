New data shows LA neighborhoods with most car thefts amid COVID-19

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- While more people are staying home during the pandemic, a record number of car thefts are being reported in parts of the Los Angeles area.The first three months of 2020 saw similar numbers of car thefts compared to the same period in 2019. But from April to July, when coronavirus closures were at their peak, there were significant increases in car thefts.The number of stolen car incidents increased on average by nearly 60% compared to the same months in 2019. For June, car thefts nearly doubled.The most recent Los Angeles Police Department crime data from showed the highest number of thefts happening in Boyle Heights, Sun Valley, Historic South-Central, Downtown L.A. and Van Nuys in the first seven months of the year.Boyle Heights topped the list with the most car thefts.