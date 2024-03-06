Burglar sought after surveillance video shows him breaking into car wash in Duarte

DUARTE, Calif. (KABC) -- A burglar is being sought after surveillance video showed him breaking into a car wash in Duarte.

The burglary occurred Friday morning at the Route 66 Car Wash & Lube at 2110 Huntington Drive.

The surveillance footage shows the intruder shattering a glass window before entering the business.

About $300 was taken from the cash register and an undetermined amount was taken from a file folder. The damages totaled about $1,500, according to the car wash's owner, Javier Ramos.

The business opened in December and has been struggling to make a profit.

"It's been tough with all the rain, and then this kind of put us behind as well," said Ramos. "It's not just what he stole but the damage cost to the building and stuff like that."

The man being sought was wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, a blue Dodgers baseball cap and a black face mask at the time of the burglary.