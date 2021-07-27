Community & Events

Transforming cardboard into art: check out craftiness at Santa Monica's Cardboard City

By
Crafts, classes, kids and cardboard

SANTA MONICA (KABC) -- You can do a lot with cardboard - more than just shipping and moving. And at Santa Monica's 3rd Street Promenade, a free public art gallery is letting you work on your cardboard construction skills.

The free pop-up art center is called Cardboard City.

"You can come in, with your families and make cool stuff out of cardboard," said Aaron Kramer, Board President of the reDiscover Center.

Organizers have boxed tons of fun inside this 10,000 square foot space. Visitors are treated to sculptures, massive art installations, cardboard costuming and building classes.

The Pearlman's are visiting from London.

"We were just having a wander up and down third street promenade, saw this and the kids got very excited," said Leo Pearlman.

The reDiscover Center is behind this event. Founded in 2003-- its mission is to get clean, recyclable materials into the hands of children-- and encourage them to create. Cardboard City also aims to educate visitors about repurposing items we so often view as trash.

"Cardboard is readily accessible. It's egalitarian," said Kramer. "Everyone can get a hold of it. And with just a little bit of training you can be able to manipulate it and make cool stuff."

You can also shop; some of these cardboard pieces are selling for as much as 30 thousand dollars!

Cardboard City is open Thursdays through Sundays from noon until 6pm. The events runs through August 29th-- on the 3rd Street Promenade.

Admission is free.
