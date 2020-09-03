Careers

Home Depot to hire over 400 workers for Inland Empire distributions centers

Home Depot is looking to fill hundreds of positions for its distribution centers throughout the Inland Empire.
The retailer, which is hiring more than 400 workers for the distribution centers, says it spent $1.3 billion on benefits in response to the pandemic -- including paid sick time and double pay.

Additional employees are needed to fill online orders and replenish store inventories.

Anyone interested in applying can check out their website at careers.homedepot.com.

Meanwhile, the number of laid-off Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell to roughly 880,000 last week, a sign of possible improvement but evidence that the viral pandemic keeps forcing many businesses to slash jobs.

The latest figures, released Thursday by the Labor Department, suggest that nearly six months after the eruption of the coronavirus, the economy is still struggling to sustain a recovery and rebuild a job market that was devastated by the recession. In the previous week, more than 1 million had sought jobless aid.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
