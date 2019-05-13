Careers

Natural Light is paying an intern to drink beer all summer

Beer company Natural Light, also known as 'Natty Light,' has just posted many people's dream job.

They are looking for an intern to get paid to drink beer all summer.



The job description says that the 'Natty Light Summer Intern' will get to attend various events as an ambassador of the brand, create viral content for the company's social media accounts, conduct product research, and even create weekly vlogs of the internship experience.

Natural Light isn't looking for high GPAs or references. Instead, their listed required qualifications for the position include familiarity with social media, attention to detail, great meme-making skills, and most importantly ... "just be cool."



The deadline to apply is May 26.

You must be over 21 to apply.

Click here to submit an application.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careersinternshipbeerjobs
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Show More
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
More TOP STORIES News