Attempted carjacking victim hospitalized after being stabbed in East Hollywood; suspects at large

EAST HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man was hospitalized Tuesday evening after he was stabbed during an attempted carjacking in East Hollywood, authorities said.

Officers responded at about 10 p.m. to the 1500 block of Mariposa Avenue between Normandie and Alexandria avenues, where they discovered that the driver of a black Porsche Panamera been stabbed by two assailants who were unable to steal the victim's car, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The suspects, who police said were men dressed in dark clothing, fled the area after the attack and remained at large. Detailed descriptions were not available.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was listed in stable condition, the LAPD said.