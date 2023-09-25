New 'Carlos' documentary tells life story of legendary guitarist Carlos Santana

'Think big, pray big, go deep and long!' Carlos Santana offers life advice after the 76-year old Grammy winning legend sees a new documentary released about his long musical life. The film chronicles where he came from, what he's been through, and where he is now.

HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- There's a new documentary heading into theatres about Grammy-winning Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Carlos Santana.

The film chronicles where he came from, what he's been through, and where he is now, taking moviegoers through the life of the acclaimed music star.

Santana says he was sure music would be his career very early.

"I knew I had 'it' when my father first invited me to be part of this contest in Tijuana," he said, "and I kept winning. I probably won 12 out of 12 times."

He found confidence, not arrogance, as a factor in his success. When he plays, no matter how long he plays, he says his fingers never get tired "because it is a supernatural energy that takes over you."

Today, Carlos Santana is a music legend. As a boy in Mexico, he lived through some tough times. Santana says he was sexually abused almost daily between the ages of 10 and 12 by a man who had befriended his parents. "I have this incredible ability to not think like a victim mentality," he said. "I am not what happened to me. I am still with purity and innocence. I am not the body. I am free. I still as God created me, which is purity and innocence. And with that, I can do the impossible."

When it comes to what you want in life, Santana said, "Don't think little. Think big! Pray big, you know? Go deep and long, you know? I don't like little yards. Go deep and long!"

"Carlos" premieres in limited theatres September 23rd, 24th and 27th before going wider on September 29.