UCLA Film & Television Archive Announces Groundbreaking Queer Rhapsody Film Series

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KABC) -- The UCLA Film & Television Archive presents Queer Rhapsody, a groundbreaking LGBTQIA+ film series featuring over 50 narrative and documentary films.

This celebration will take place at five iconic venues in Los Angeles from July 19 to 28, offering joyful communal spaces for radical engagement.

"The power of art in community is at the heart of this series," said May Hong HaDuong, Director of the UCLA Film & Television Archive.

Queer Rhapsody opens tomorrow with "Second Nature," a documentary debunking myths about female inferiority and queerness, narrated by Elliot Page.

The series includes contemporary feature films, short-form experimental storytelling, vanguard documentaries, and international films, with screenings available from $9 to $15 and some at no cost.

"We are in a pivotal moment where connecting to celebrate the queer experience is essential," said Martine McDonald, Creative Director of Queer Rhapsody.

Events will take place at the American Cinematheque at the Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood, American Cinematheque at the Los Feliz 3 in Los Feliz, Eagle Theatre at Vidiots in Eagle Rock, Oculus Hall at The Broad in Downtown L.A., and Billy Wilder Theater at the Hammer Museum in Westwood

For tickets and more information, visit queerrhapsodyfilmseries or UCLA Film & Television Archive.