CARLSBAD, Calif. (KABC) -- COVID-19 restrictions are easing up in San Diego County just in time because spring is in full bloom!The famous Carlsbad Flower Fields are now open and wowing visitors with their bright and beautiful colors.The attraction was closed for most of 2020 because of the pandemic.But now, the more than 70 million flowers are ready for visitors.The Flower Fields are open to the public until May 9.For more information, visit www.theflowerfields.com