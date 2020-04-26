5 Freeway shut down for 36 hours for demolition, replacement of Burbank Boulevard bridge

The closure, which lasts through 2 a.m. Monday, is part of a major project to demolish and replace the overpass at Burbank Boulevard, according to Caltrans. The project will also widen and straighten the usually bustling freeway.
All northbound lanes of the freeway will be closed at the 134 Freeway near Griffith Park, while the southbound side will be closed at the 170 Freeway in Sun Valley.
20 second time lapse video of hydraulic cranes demolishing Burbank Blvd. Bridge over I-5 today (Sat. 4/25). For more videos & photos go to https://t.co/5WGA6X9mTS I-5 remains closed until 2am Mon. 4/27. @BurbankCA @CaltransHQ pic.twitter.com/GaJM6clV8u— Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) April 26, 2020
When the closure was announced back in the beginning of March, it was expected to to cause serious traffic congestion.
"This will be the largest-scale freeway closure in Los Angeles County since September of 2012, when we closed I-405 in both directions in West Los Angeles,'' said Caltrans District 7 Director John Valinsky in March.
Valinsky was referring to the closures of 10-mile sections of the 405 Freeway during weekends in July 2011 and September 2012 that were dubbed "Carmageddon'' 1 and 2.
Detours and project updates can be found online at My5LA.com and on Twitter at @My5LA or, for those without a Twitter account, at twitter.com/My5LA.